Love Struck: Love Stories for the First Day of Spring with storyteller Dolores Hydock

As springtime arrives and sets hearts a-flutter, storyteller Dolores Hydock shares true, tender, and sometimes shocking stories of Cupid's mischief from 20, 200, and even 2000 years ago, proving that people have been "love struck" as long as there have been people. Royal scandal (true), passionate artist (true), and human frailty (unfortunately, also true) meet in these stories of what can happen when Cupid's arrows fly. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Monday, February 3 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.