Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter at the dawn of the roaring twenties. Though Cole Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements by Gary William Friedman, Cole Porter’s timeless music and lyrics weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their life. The score for LOVE, LINDA includes such beloved Porter songs as “Night and Day”, “I Love Paris,” “In the Still of the Night” and “Love for Sale.”

September 17-27, 2020

VST Mainstage

Book by Stevie Holland with Gary William Friedman

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Arrangements and Additional Music by Gary William Friedman

Directed by Henry Scott