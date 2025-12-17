Live Yoga with Jackie Tally
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Yoga is an excellent way to reduce your risk of falling. Its slow, measured movements, strengthening poses and focused breathing help you to improve your balance, flexibility, stability and strength as well as giving you a sense of well-being and enhanced quality of life. Bring your own mat if you have one or use one of ours. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
