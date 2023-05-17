Live Wall Art with Daylilies

Red Dot Gallery will be transformed into a living tapestry of art. Scott Bennett, a longtime daylily hybridizer, celebrates bloom season with an exhibit of his current seedlings and named varieties. Gain insight into his creative process and witness the delicate interplay of science and aesthetics. Whether you're an art aficionado, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking inspiration, this display promises an experience that transcends boundaries.

The exhibit will be open all day Wednesday, but flowers will be displayed all week. Please come during our weird hours (see website) or by appointment on other days.