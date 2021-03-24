Little Professor Story Time with Gretchen
Little Professor Book Center 2717 18th Street South , Homewood, Alabama 35209
Our next story time will be this Wednesday, March 24, at 9:30am. Spots are limited, so click here to register. This week's reader is our wonderful staff member Gretchen.
Like last week, both the live reading and the recording will be available on Instagram.
For in-person attendees, masks will be required for ages 4+, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
(sold out)
