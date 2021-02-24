Little Professor Story Time: The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

For this week's story time, we have a guest reader - Ingrid Schnader, reporter and editor at the Homewood Star! ﻿She will be reading The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats! Story time will be this Wednesday, February 24, at 9:30am! Both the live reading and the recording will be available on Instagram at @littleprofhomewood. For in-person attendees, masks will be required for ages 4+, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Spots are limited to 30 people. Register at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faba829a6f8cf8-lpweekly2.