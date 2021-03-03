Little Professor Story Time - Guest Reader Hannah Winters

For this week's story time, our guest reader is talented, local artist Hannah Winters! ﻿She will be reading Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris.

Story time will be this Wednesday, March 3, at 9:30am! Spots are limited, so register here: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faba829a6f8cf8-lpweekly3

Like last week, both the live reading and the recording will be available on Instagram.

For in-person attendees, masks will be required for ages 4+, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.