Little Professor Story Time - Guest Reader Hannah Winters
to
Little Professor Book Center 2717 18th Street South , Homewood, Alabama 35209
For this week's story time, our guest reader is talented, local artist Hannah Winters! She will be reading Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris.
Story time will be this Wednesday, March 3, at 9:30am! Spots are limited, so register here: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faba829a6f8cf8-lpweekly3
Like last week, both the live reading and the recording will be available on Instagram.
For in-person attendees, masks will be required for ages 4+, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Info
Little Professor Book Center 2717 18th Street South , Homewood, Alabama 35209
Kids & Family