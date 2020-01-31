Lil’ Lambs consignment sale

Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Lil’ Lambs consignment sale. Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road, at the gym facing Seminole Drive. Shopping open to volunteers beginning 4 p.m. Jan. 31; 5 p.m. for consignors; 6-8 p.m. for general public; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31; 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. $5 entrance fee. Visit trinity birmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs.

Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
