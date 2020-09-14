Homewood’s Community Grief Support (CGS) is hosting an online art and entertainment auction for its annual “Lift Your Spirits … While Lifting Your Feet Up!” fundraiser this fall from September 14 - 20, 2020.

The virtual auction will feature international, national and local artists’ 6x6 canvases of various mediums, plus vacations and experiences, sports memorabilia, and other items that will benefit Community Grief Support’s mission to enhance the lives of those who have lost loved ones.

“This year we are taking our annual fundraiser virtual,” said Lisa Harrison, Administrative Director at CGS. “All proceeds go to help us provide free grief support counseling, grief support groups, and community grief education. Now, more than ever, those who are grieving the loss of a loved one need our services. We’re needed not only due to COVID-19 deaths, but due to the isolation that accompanies all types of grief during this pandemic.”

The online auction will open on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 a.m. and will close on Sunday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.communitygriefsupport.org/schedule/events/.