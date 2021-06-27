Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual)

All-virtual event on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Pre-show begins at 6 p.m. and event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Will include live and silent auctions for items that bring happiness and joy, plus the hilarious comedy of Karen Mills, who refers to herself as the “Southern Ellen DeGeneres.”

Participants can opt to order grazing boxes and bubbly to be delivered to their homes the day of the event. For more information and to reserve tickets, go to: www.communitygriefsupport.org/liftyourspirits or call 205/870-8667.