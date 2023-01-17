Greater Birmingham chapter of OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled “The Life of a Civil War Soldier” by Buddy Moon, a Civil War reenactor. Soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of a soldier’s side, he shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment, and photos, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it. For more information visit www.olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.