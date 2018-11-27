Libraryflix

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Libraryflix:

TUE, November 27, from 3:30-⁠5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium

Three years after the destruction of the dinosaur theme park, desperate attempts are made to save the remaining dinosaurs from an erupting volcano.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Film, Kids & Family
2053326622
