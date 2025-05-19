Library Trivia League – Disney Films

(All Ages) Join our team trivia event and test your knowledge on all things Disney (the theme of the month)! All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event. Teams of 5 members (or less) will compete for prizes and refreshments will be available! Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.