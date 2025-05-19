Library Trivia League – Disney Films
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) Join our team trivia event and test your knowledge on all things Disney (the theme of the month)! All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event. Teams of 5 members (or less) will compete for prizes and refreshments will be available! Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family, trivia