Library Trivia League – All About Art

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join our team trivia event and test your knowledge on all things art (the theme of the month)! All ages are welcome to this family-friendly event. Teams of 5 members (or less) will compete for prizes and refreshments will be available! Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Presented as part of HPL's Summer Reading program, "Color Our World." Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

