Library Cards for Plushies and Dolls!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(Ages 0-12) September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month! Today, you can get a library card not only for yourself, but also for your favorite stuffed animal or doll! Stop by the Children's Desk with your plush pal and get them their very own pretend library card so they can be a Homewood reader just like you!
