Lettermen USA One Yard at a Time Gala

Lettermen of the USA will be hosting the 3rd Annual “One Yard at a Time Gala” at The Club on Friday, March 11th, 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and celebrate with military heroes, former college professional football players and coaches, with the purpose of raising money for a great cause. Proceeds from the Gala and live auction will benefit and serve discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need, including the Goode Foundation in their fight against ALS and research for a cure.

Mr. Eli Gold, the Voice of the Crimson Tide, will be the Athletic Honoree. The Military Honoree will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. General Willie Williams. Both will speak about the parallels of sports and military service. The One Yard at a Time Gala will include a silent and live auction by Jack Granger, of Granger, Thagard and Associates.

The goal for 2022 community-raised funds is to purchase the appropriate land to build the first Fisher House in Alabama. The Fisher Foundation has dedicated more than 20 million dollars to the construction of comfort homes, Fisher Houses, which are for families of hospitalized military personnel. They can have a place to stay, free of charge, to be near and support their loved ones when they need it most.

The Gala proceeds will also help LotUSA continue their essential programs:

“Autographs for Heroes”

“Interiors for Heroes”

“Wheels for Heroes”

“Laptops for Heroes”

“Utilities for Heroes”

Additionally, LotUSA will continue helping former college athletes and coaches in need to get back on track after facing hard times.

Darryl Fuhrman a former Alabama football player, is the founder and president of Lettermen of the USA. Proving that rival teams and rival fan bases can work together to achieve a common goal is what Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is all about. It all began after the 2011 tornado devastated Tuscaloosa. Fuhrman helped organize a flag football Iron Bowl game between former Alabama and Auburn players that raised $130,000 for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund. Fuhrman says “We have taken the many diverse skills of athletes and coaches and built a national platform. No organization is worth its salt that doesn’t help its own.”

The Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization made up of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches, who have teamed up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need. The mission of LotUSA is to impact those we serve by offering the motivation, guidance, and support to rise and pursue success, One Yard at A Time. LotUSA is a 100% volunteer organization that relies solely on donations to continue our mission. Since there is minimal overhead, all monies go directly to "serve those who have served."

Event Information:

3rd Annual Lettermen of the USA-“One Yard at a Time” Gala

Dinner, Music & Live Auction

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6pm

Located at THE CLUB/ 1 Robert Smith Drive

Birmingham, AL 35209

Tickets or Sponsorship Packages can be purchased at https://www.lotusa.org

For more information contact: lettermenoftheusa@gmail.com or call 205-394-7521