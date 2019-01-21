Radz D. Photography & Model Makers Group will be hosting two breast cancer fundraising events on February 16, 2019. The theme is LES VISAGES DU CANCER | THE FACES OF CANCER and will be held at 2713 Christopher Glenn in Birmingham, AL. Proceeds will benefit A Model Patient 501(c)(3).

Tara Darby Rasheta, a Fear Factor winner (NBC), former Miss Alabama USA, Miss USA Finalist and Profession- al Model, is facing her greatest challenge yet- the big C. Her breast cancer diagnosis at the age of thirty-five has given her a renewed sense of purpose to help other young women facing the disease. The event’s art show will display unique photo art featuring works by Radz D. Photography, an award winning Dallas-based photographer. Through the lens Radz allows the model, Tara, to share the many emotions that are experienced through the journey of cancer.

In September 2018 this duo hosted a similar event at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, TX. Based on the success of the soiree, they decided to take the art show on the road to Tara’s hometown of Birmingham, AL. This event will benefit Tara’s newly founded non-profit, A Model Patient, which is an organization dedicated to serving women around the country who are facing breast cancer. It’s a woman-to-woman, grassroots approach in order to positively and directly impact patients. Tara believes that every model patient deserves to feel beautiful, nourished and stylish. February also marks the end of Tara’s own breast cancer treatment so these events are even more meaningful and celebratory.

MORNING EVENT Model With a Purpose III- Runway Lesson + Photo Challenge This event is open to aspiring models of all ages, genders and experience levels. Local judges will determine the winner of the Radz D. Photography photo challenge styled by Draped2Nines and a $1,000 valued prize package will be presented to the winner. Special guests include Guy Rawlings, Miss AL USA & Miss AL Teen USA and official recruiters from RPM Pro- ductions and the Miss USA Organization.

February 16th, 2019 at 2713 Christopher Glenn, Birmingham, AL from 10:00AM-12:00PM Tickets $45 | Runway Lesson | Photoshoot | Refreshments Benefitting A Model Patient 501(c)(3)

EVENING EVENT Les Visages du Cancer | Te Faces of Cancer- Art Show + Silent Auction Guests of the soiree will peruse the art show, shop the silent auction, sip on wine courtesy of Corbin Farms Winery and savor delicate French hors d'oeuvres curated by the chefs of Tre Luna Catering.

February 16th, 2019 at 2713 Christopher Glenn, Birmingham, AL from 5:00-7:00PM Tickets $65 | Photo Art | Bubbles & Wine | Hors D’oeuvres | Silent Auction Benefitting A Model Patient 501(c)(3)