Learn with Libby and Hoopla
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Get step by step training on how to listen to audiobooks and read eBooks on your own device by using the Libby and Hoopla apps. This class will demonstrate setting up an account, finding materials, and borrowing in Libby and Hoopla. Please bring your fully charged devices with you and your current library card. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events