The League of Women Voters: School Desegregation in Alabama

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The League of Women Voters of Greater Birmingham will host a public discussion on the history of school desegregation in Alabama and current efforts to lift decades-old federal court orders monitoring the progress of school integration. The panelists on this program will be Dr. Joe Bagley, Dr. Orletta Rush, and Attorney Whit Colvin. Admission to the meeting is free, and it is open to the public. Held in the Large Auditorium.

For more information about this program, visit the LWVGB website at lwvgb.org or call the League of Women Voters at 205 583-5000.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Meeting, Politics & Activism
