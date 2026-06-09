Leading From Any Seat with Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead Homewood Public Library Professional Series
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Leadership is not defined by rank or title. It is demonstrated through everyday choices and influence. In this interactive session, Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead shares practical strategies for leading from any position within an organization. Participants will learn how accountability, initiative, and positive influence can elevate both individual performance and the success of the entire team. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings