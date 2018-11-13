OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Lazarus: Bring Your Old PC Back to Life with Joe Myers, PE, computer expert. Extend the useful life of an old PC by running GNU/Linux instead of outdated Windows Operating System currently installed. This session will explain what GNU/Linux is, and why you would want to use it, why it may be safer than Windows, different ways of running it, different GNU/ Linux distributions, where to find information, and how to easily try GNU/Linux. You may be able to run GNU/Linux even if the PC will not boot into Windows. No PCs will be harmed in the process!