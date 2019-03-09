Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Taste of Teal Gala

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will honor America’s First Federal Credit Union as the Legacy of Laura Corporate Honoree at its Taste of Teal Gala on Saturday, March 9th at The Wynfrey Hotel. Taste of Teal is one of the organization’s signature fundraisers, featuring a seated dinner and cocktails, live and silent auctions, and casino games and music. Since 2014, America’s First’s “Community First” campaign has donated over $389,000 to 15 area non-profits including LCBF, creating a widespread impact in the community. Three other “Legacy of Laura” honorees will also be recognized at the gala to celebrate the hope, compassion, and positivity they have brought to the lives of GYN cancer patients and survivors.

LCBF also has a special sponsorship partnership for the 2019 event. Medical Properties Trust and Baker Donelson have partnered for a gift made in memory of Leann Mynatt, a Baker Donelson employee who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2018. “We are very excited about this year’s gala,” said LCBF Executive Director Mary Anne King. It’s an honor to recognize America’s First for the incredible work they do in the community. We are so grateful for their support, as well as that of our many generous sponsors, including Medical Properties Trust and Baker Donelson. Their memorial gift is an example of why our mission is so important – because cancer is personal. It’s a ripple effect that impacts family, friends, coworkers, and everyone who cares about the many women diagnosed with GYN cancers. This is our largest fundraiser, and the proceeds help us continue to focus on addressing the gaps in screening, awareness, and support that exist.”

Advance tickets are $100 through February 17th and $125 after 2/17. Patron tables are $1,000 and Sponsor tables start at $1,500. Tickets include dinner, drinks, and casino “play money.” Guests will enjoy mobile bidding for the silent and live auctions, providing seamless check-in/out and the ability to bid from their phones or provided IPad stations. Visit www.thinkoflaura.org/TasteofTeal for more info or to purchase tickets.