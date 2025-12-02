Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens)

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) If you still have gifts to wrap, we’ve got you. Wrapping paper, tape, and bows will be available until our supplies run out. Bring your gifts and wrap them at our tables. Enjoy a hot cocoa with marshmallows as you work! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, events, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens) - 2025-12-22 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens) - 2025-12-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens) - 2025-12-22 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens) - 2025-12-22 15:00:00 ical