Last Minute Gift Wrapping (also Kids and Teens)
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) If you still have gifts to wrap, we’ve got you. Wrapping paper, tape, and bows will be available until our supplies run out. Bring your gifts and wrap them at our tables. Enjoy a hot cocoa with marshmallows as you work! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, events, Vacation & Holiday