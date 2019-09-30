We are excited to host Lakeshore Zumbathon®, a community Zumba® event for all ages and abilities supporting Lakeshore Foundation. Move and sweat with Lakeshore Zumba® instructors Gerd and Sabrina Anders and event emcee NBC 13 meteorologist Harmony Mendoza. Invite your friends, bring your family and get ready to shake at the 'shore!

When: Monday, September 30 at 6 p.m.

Where: Lakeshore Foundation

Cost: $20

Age: 12 and up