Lakeshore Zumbathon

Lakeshore Foundation 4000 Ridgeway Drive, Homewood, Alabama 35209

We are excited to host Lakeshore Zumbathon®, a community Zumba® event for all ages and abilities supporting Lakeshore Foundation. Move and sweat with Lakeshore Zumba® instructors Gerd and Sabrina Anders and event emcee NBC 13 meteorologist Harmony Mendoza. Invite your friends, bring your family and get ready to shake at the 'shore!

When: Monday, September 30 at 6 p.m.

Where: Lakeshore Foundation

Cost: $20

Age: 12 and up

  • Music by Feel the Beat Entertainment
  • Food by Miami Fusion Cafe
  • Hair braid bar with Hair by Sarah Grace
  • Swag bags for first 150 registrants

