We are excited to host Lakeshore Zumbathon®, a community Zumba® event for all ages and abilities supporting Lakeshore Foundation. Move and sweat with Lakeshore Zumba® instructors Gerd and Sabrina Anders and event emcee NBC 13 meteorologist Harmony Mendoza. Invite your friends, bring your family and get ready to shake at the 'shore!
When: Monday, September 30 at 6 p.m.
Where: Lakeshore Foundation
Cost: $20
Age: 12 and up
- Music by Feel the Beat Entertainment
- Food by Miami Fusion Cafe
- Hair braid bar with Hair by Sarah Grace
- Swag bags for first 150 registrants