Backyard Concert Series at the Grand River Drive-In presents Laine Hardy benefitting Mitchell's Place & Children's of Alabama

When: Friday, November 20, 2020

VIP Pre-Party featuring TBD: 3:00PM - 6:00PM

GA doors: 4:00PM

Showtime: 6:00PM

Where: The Grand River Drive-In

1453 Grand River Pkwy N

Leeds, Alabama 35094

This is a live, outdoor, open-air concert event with enhanced health and safety measures in place. Tickets are sold as a reserved socially distanced box that seats up to 2, 4, or 6 people. We ask that you exercise social responsibility and be respectful of others. A list of our safety protocols are featured here:

ALL attendees are required to wear a mask upon entry and when moving throughout the venue including to and from bathrooms and concessions. Masks are optional and not required while inside your box or designated food and beverage consumption areas. We encourage everyone to enjoy their concessions from within their respective box.

In order to remain aware and respectful of other patrons' space, guests will not be allowed to congregate outside of boxes or enter a box for which they do not possess a ticket.

We suggest that you take advantage of our wait staff to avoid congregating in concession lines.

If a line is unavoidable, we ask that guests observe social distancing whenever they are waiting in line.

Attendees who fail to follow protocols at the request of staff will be safely removed from the event. No refunds will be given.

Please follow parking attendees instructions and park in your designated space.

Seating is provided for VIP only. Other ticket holders are permitted to bring lawn chairs and blankets, subject to security inspection.

This is an all-ages event, but you must be 21+ to order, purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. Wristbands will be provided.

Boxes are 8' x 16' with 8' of socially distanced space between. Guests should remain in their reserved box unless retrieving food and beverage or using the restrooms.

Directional paths for entering and exiting your box, as well as directional paths around the venue, will be clearly marked.

NOTICE FOR ALL ATTENDEES: An inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public space where people are present. By attending this event, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold the artist, the venue, or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.