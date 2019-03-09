Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day sale

The Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club will be bringing back its annual Pancake Day sale at the Exceptional Foundation on March 9, 7 a.m.-noon.

For $5 per person, everyone will be able to enjoy breakfast prepared by the Kiwanis Club featuring sausage, milk, coffee, orange juice and, of course, all the pancakes you can eat.

Children younger than 5 are able to eat free.

With the money raised from the Pancake Day sale, the Kiwanis Club is able to divide the money up to donate to different groups in the area. Organizations such as the key clubs of Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville and Homewood High Schools, the “Sunday Club” at South Highland Presbyterian Church and Shades Valley YMCA have benefited from the club’s Pancake Sale donations. In past years, Pancake Day has raised almost $22,000 with added fundraising from the silent auction that takes place concurrently.

Various children’s activities such as face painting and a visit from a clown will also be included during Pancake Day.

The Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at the Homewood Public Library from noon-1 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

To find out more about the club, visit homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org.