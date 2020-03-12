Kid Coderz

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Room 102

(K-1 Grade) This introductory coding class introduces coding basics. A laptop is not required, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family
