As a result of the current rising levels of community spread of COVID-19 in the Greater Birmingham area, The Literacy Council junior board has decided to move Kickin’ Chicken to a virtual format. We invite you to tune in on Saturday, August 28 from 5-6 p.m. to see stories about the lives changed through TLC. There will also be amazing entertainment and a few surprises!

We are grateful to our sponsors for their continued strong support and commitment to further the cause of literacy.

Additional details, including how to watch the online broadcast, will be announced in the coming days. Until then, you can still visit our event page to make a donation.

https://kickinchicken.swell.gives/