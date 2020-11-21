Junior League of Birmingham’s Brunch with the Big Guy

As a part of the first ever virtual Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Market Noel, the virtual Brunch with the Big Guy gives families the opportunity to enjoy brunch from home while watching Santa live as he reads a story from the North Pole.

Available for $100, tickets are limited and include brunch for four, holiday activities for two adults and two children and a Magical Merry Mimosa. Extra tickets for additional children can be purchased for $20.

As a result of COVID-19 safety precautions, Market Noel shopping will occur through a virtual marketplace and all special events will be held virtually. With the purchase of a $15 General Admission ticket, patrons have access to the Market Noel virtual marketplace Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Brunch with the Big Guy is one of many Market Noel virtual events throughout the week of Nov. 16-22, including Preview Noel, JLB hearts Birmingham and Market Noel 2020 Flamingle & Flock. For the best way to experience Market Noel’s holiday party packs, you can purchase a $250 Ho! Ho! Trio ticket and receive both the Jingle & Flamingle Fiesta and Brunch with the Big Guy party packs and receive a free Preview Noel ticket.

The JLB is also excited to announce a new Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24 and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids!

Other ways to participate in this year’s festivities include entry into the Drink up Grinches, Diamond Drop sponsored by Diamond’s Direct, Cigar Drop and Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers Party Package Chance contests. More information on Market Noel’s special events can be found at https://www.marketnoel.net/pages/special-events.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 40 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. In 2019, over $218,000 was raised from the event; these funds helped provide 84 packs of diapers to the JLB Diaper Bank, prepare 84 meals to elderly persons in Jefferson County through Meals on Wheels and allow over 84 provisional members to receive leadership training through the JLB’s annual provisional retreat.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.marketnoel.net/.