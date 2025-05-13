Juneteenth: Our Country’s Second Independence Day
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as UAB Historian, Dr. Andy Baer, discusses the history and origins of Juneteenth, our country’s second Independence Day. Although it has long been celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most
Americans. The historical legacy of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times.
