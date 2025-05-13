Juneteenth: Our Country’s Second Independence Day

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as UAB Historian, Dr. Andy Baer, discusses the history and origins of Juneteenth, our country’s second Independence Day. Although it has long been celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most

Americans. The historical legacy of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times.

Education & Learning, events
2053326600
