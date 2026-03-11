A Journey to Tuscany Tasting Event to Benefit CASA of Jefferson County

Transport yourself to the rolling hills of Italy for an evening of wine tasting and impact. We invite you to join us at Finch Fine Wines for an exclusive tasting experience dedicated to supporting the vital work of CASA of Jefferson County.

Indulge in a curated selection of world-class Tuscan pours, paired with small bites. Enjoy conversations with CASA staff and Board Members to learn more about the Mission of CASA. Every ticket purchased helps CASA provide a powerful voice for abused and neglected children in our community, ensuring they have the advocacy and support they deserve.

Purchase tickets here: https://casaofjeffersoncounty.networkforgood.com/events/97637-journey-to-tuscany-tasting-event-to-benefit-casa-of-jefferson-county