Join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. for JLB Hearts Birmingham as part of its Market Noel fundraiser presented by Regions Bank. Included with the purchase of a $15 Market Noel general admission shopping ticket, this fun event is all about family, community, school pride and Birmingham. Emceed by local TikTok celebrity Charlie Ray (@desipbhm), attendees will enjoy refreshments, fun tailgating games, a Teacher’s Lounge to honor teachers and faculty, and performances from local area high schools, churches and community organizations.

Featured groups include The Exceptional Foundation Caroling Sensations, Hoover High School Grace Note, Hoover High School Ten Bucs Worth, Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County: Kennedy Leonard, The Chamber Choristers of the Birmingham Boys Choir, R.F Bumpus Dance Team, Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Hellenic Kefi Dancers, Pelham High School Cheerleaders, John Carroll Catholic High School Junior Varsity Dance Team, John Carroll Catholic High School Varsity Dance Team, Spain Park High School Sapphires, Spain Park High School Dazzlers, Samford University Dance Team, Disco Amigos Men’s Den and Dance Et Cetera Dance Troupes. In addition, JLB Hearts Birmingham will highlight some of JLB’s community partners and projects such as Foundry Ministries, the Crisis Center - Senior Talk Line and Crisis Center - Rape Response Advocate Program, Vineyard Family Services Backpack Buddies, JLB Essentials Pantry and JLB Second Servings.

The JLB encourages attendees to bring an unopened toy for its toy drive for the YWCA. Bring the entire family and support the JLB’s love for all things Birmingham! Event sponsors include Gus’s Hot Dogs, Royal Cup Coffee, Buffalo Rock, McDonald’s Family Restaurants and The Finley Center.

JLB Hearts Birmingham is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, Jingle and Flamingle, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center from Nov. 17-20. The market features more than 80 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included. A limited number of kits will be sold and can be picked up at The Finley Center or shipped for $40.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, JLB Hearts Birmingham or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.