Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock & the Music of Bobby Horton

Advance reservations are essential! The show includes a light hors d'oeuvres buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Held in the Large Auditorium. Tickets are $25 and will be available beginning Monday, November 5. Purchase your ticket before December 5 online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.