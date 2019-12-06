Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock & the Music of Bobby Horton

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Alabama's Bicentennial year comes to a close with Christmas stories from two of Alabama's most beloved, world-famous writers and storytellers: Kathryn Tucker Windham and Truman Capote.

"It's Christmas" and "A Christmas Memory" are not just stories about Christmas, they are stories that paint a loving portrait of the people, traditions, and daily life in small Alabama towns many years ago. There will also be other happy holiday stories, favorite Christmas songs, and jolly singalongs to help jump-start your holiday season. Advance reservations are essential!

The show includes a light hors d'oeuvres buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and will be available from Monday, November 5, to Thursday, December 5, online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
