Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock & the Music of Bobby Horton
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
There will also be the always-requested The Twelve Days of Christmas, other new stories, gorgeous traditional tunes, and jolly sing-alongs to jump-start your holiday season! Advance reservations are essential! Tickets are $25 and will be available beginning Tuesday, November 1. Purchase your ticket before November 30 online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.
