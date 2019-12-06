Advance reservations are essential! The show includes a light hors d'oeuvres buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be available beginning Monday, November 5. Purchase your ticket before December 5 online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.
Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock and the Music of Bobby Horton
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
Upcoming Events