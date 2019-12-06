Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock and the Music of Bobby Horton

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Advance reservations are essential! The show includes a light hors d'oeuvres buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be available beginning Monday, November 5. Purchase your ticket before December 5 online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.

Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
