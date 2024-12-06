Jingle All the Way: Stories, Songs and Sing-alongs with Dolores Hydock and Bobby Horton

Come join storyteller Dolores Hydock and musical master Bobby Horton for a blend of holiday stories, Christmas songs, and jolly sing-alongs to help jump-start your holiday season. The stories are different every year, the unusual Christmas tunes are hand-picked by Bobby, and the sing-alongs are familiar -- it's always a heart-warming and heartfelt evening. This song-and-story concert has been a Homewood Public Library tradition since 2014. Tickets are $25 and go on sale November 1 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/jatw.