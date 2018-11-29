Jefferson State Community College 2018 Holiday Bazaar

The 2018 Holiday Bazaar is an event that is hosted by Jefferson State Community College annually. This event showcases artists, craftsmen and small businesses. It is free of charge and open to students, faculty and the general public. "Come find that special gift for that special someone and make their Holiday a memorable one". This is a two day event starting November 29th, from 8am-6pm, and ending November 30th, from 8am-2pm. Located on the Shelby/Hoover Campus - 4600 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham AL 35242