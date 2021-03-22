JCCHS Basketball Spring Break Camp

John Carroll Catholic High School 300 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

JCCHS Basketball will be hosting a Spring Break Camp March 22-25. 

The camp is open to boys and girls grades K-6th grades. K-third grades will be from 9 a.m.-noon each day and fourth-sixth grades will be from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $75 per player.  There will be a maximum of 24 participants per session, masks will be required and kids will be physically distanced among 7 basketball goals.  Online registration is available at www.jcchsathletics.org

