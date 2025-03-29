The Jane Austen Regency Ball

The Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region invites you to join us for a Jane Austen Regency Ball. This ball will consist of English country dances with a "caller”, who will provide instructions for the dances as we go. No prior dance experience is necessary however, there will be a practice session from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn some of the dances prior to the Ball. Attendance of the practice session is not a requisite to attend and/or dance at the Ball but would be extremely helpful. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required. This event is for adults and teens. Refreshments will be served. You must call to reserve your spot (though payment not required until the day of the event). The cost is $25 per person (the price includes practice session). Reservations can be made beginning Wednesday, January 15, through Saturday, March 22. Space is limited. For reservations email jasna.alabama@gmail.com.