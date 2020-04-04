Jane Austen Regency Ball

to Google Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Jane Austen Society of North America (Alabama Region) invites you to a Jane Austen Regency Ball. No ballroom experience is necessary and novices are welcome. We will have a "caller" who will give instructions as we dance, but for anyone wishing to learn some of the dances ahead of time there will be an optional practice session from 3-4:30 p.m. Period costumes are encouraged at the ball, but are not required. Refreshments will be served. This event is for adults and teens. In the Large Auditorium. The cost is $20 per person (which includes the optional practice session).

Space is limited, so call early to secure your spot. Registration is from Tuesday, January 1, until the event is full. Payment is not required until the day of the event. Call (205) 578 8280 for reservations or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jane Austen Regency Ball - 2020-04-04 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star