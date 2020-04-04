The Jane Austen Society of North America (Alabama Region) invites you to a Jane Austen Regency Ball. No ballroom experience is necessary and novices are welcome. We will have a "caller" who will give instructions as we dance, but for anyone wishing to learn some of the dances ahead of time there will be an optional practice session from 3-4:30 p.m. Period costumes are encouraged at the ball, but are not required. Refreshments will be served. This event is for adults and teens. In the Large Auditorium. The cost is $20 per person (which includes the optional practice session).

Space is limited, so call early to secure your spot. Registration is from Tuesday, January 1, until the event is full. Payment is not required until the day of the event. Call (205) 578 8280 for reservations or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com