The Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region invites you to join us for a Jane Austen Regency Ball. No prior ballroom experience is necessary and novices are welcome. In the Large Auditorium.

There will also be a PRACTICE SESSION from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those who wish to learn some of the dances prior to the Ball. Attendance of the practice session is not required to attend and/or dance at the Ball.

We will have a "caller," who will provide instructions for the dances as we go, and refreshments will be served. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required.

The cost is $20 per person (the price includes practice session). This event is for adults and teens. You must call to reserve your spot (though payment not required until the day of the event). Reservations can be made beginning Tuesday, January 1, through Saturday, March 23. Space is limited. Please call (205) 578-8280 for reservations or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com