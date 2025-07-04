Ironwood 4th of July BBQ Cookout

Fireworks aren’t the only thing bringing the heat this Fourth of July weekend — Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails is firing up the grill for a festive backyard-style BBQ Cookout this Friday!

Expect bold bites, festive drink specials, live music and patriotic vibes all evening long. Grab your crew, play a few patio games, and celebrate American independence the Ironwood way. Free entry; food and drink available for purchase.