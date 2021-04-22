iProduct Master Class: - Deep Dive Into the Settings for iPads & iPhones
to
Homewood Public Library- Adult Virtual Room 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
A member of the Apple® Consultants Network, to take a comprehensive look at the organizational tools for for a deep dive into the settings for our iOS devices. Learn how to get the most out of your devices by utilizing each group of settings, including: iCloud, Control Center, mail settings, Bluetooth, cellular and WiFi, battery, and much more!
AGE GROUP: | Adults |
EVENT TYPE: | Educational / Informational | Computer Classes | Adult Events
Info
Homewood Public Library- Adult Virtual Room 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events