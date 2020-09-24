iProduct Master Class: Deep Dive Into the Settings for iPads & iPhones

Join us for this special class with Apple® Certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease.

A member of the Apple® Consultants Network, to take a comprehensive look at the organizational tools for for a deep dive into the settings for our iOS devices. Learn how to get the most out of your devices by utilizing each group of settings, including: iCloud, Control Center, mail settings, Bluetooth, cellular and WiFi, battery, and much more!

Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.