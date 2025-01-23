Please join the Alabama Holocaust Education Center and the Homewood Public Library as we commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This commemorative program will be held at 6:00 PM on January 23rd and will feature a renowned Holocaust speaker. Through sharing the stories and lessons of the Holocaust, this program will inspire you to build a more just and compassionate world, recognizing the humanity of every individual. This event is free, but registration is required. To register for this event, please visit the AHEC event page ahecinfo.org/upcoming-events/.