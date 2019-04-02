OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Interesting Job Experiences: An Audience Participation Program." Presenters: Rod Glover, Lawrence Myers, Bob Holbrook (see description). Three buddies will relate their employment experiences and then invite us to share experiences we have had while on the job. Yours might even involve corralling unruly children … with tips on how to do that!

Rod Glover was in the Birmingham and Hoover Police Departments, FBI, and US State Department; and was a US Postal Inspector. A bomb disposal technician for 29 years, he trained foreign military units in counter-terrorism tactics and techniques.

Lawrence Myers is an animal behaviorist, researcher, and former Professor of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University where he founded the Institute for Biological Detection Systems. He consults with US, Israel, and NATO on detection of narcotics, toxins, and explosives using animals and biosensors.

Bob Holbrook was a Consulting Engineer for water and wastewater treatment facilities. He built sewers for the Galleria in Hoover, over 80 feet underground; a treatment plant using anaerobic bacteria that produced enough methane gas to power the entire plant; and rebuilt the dam and powerhouse that was originally built to power the Biltmore House in Asheville, NC.