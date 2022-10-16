Indian Springs School Open House

Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs Village, Alabama 35124

Join us on Sunday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. for our first open house of the 2022-2023 school year! Visit our website for more information or to RSVP.

Indian Springs School is a coeducational day and boarding school for grades 8–12, located on a beautiful 350-acre campus fifteen miles south of Birmingham, Alabama. Guided by our motto, Learning through Living, Indian Springs School fosters a love of learning and creativity, a sense of integrity and moral courage, and an ethic of participatory citizenship with respect for individuality and independent thought.

205.988.3350
