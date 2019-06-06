The Dance Foundation will host its third Improv Jam at The Dance Foundation on Thursday, June 6th, 6:30-8:30 PM. It’s a come and go experience that takes place in The Dance Foundation’s black box theatre. It’s no cost, and artists of all disciplines are invited.

The Dance Foundation hosted the first Improv Jam November 2018 and had a great turn out, which led them to put more on the calendar for 2019: February, June, August, and November. Dance Foundation (TDF) Artistic Director Rachael Inman launched the Improv Jam with TDF Music Coordinator and director of Birmingham’s Iron Giant Percussion Justin Wallace.

Inman said, “We wanted to experiment with the interplay of music and movement, uninhibited by ‘performance’ and an ‘inner critic’.”

Inman and Wallace describe the experience as such: “Entering the space feels like an installation in and of itself, lights are dim, soundscapes bubbling, images emerging and morphing. Movement, music, and visual art intersections: an opportunity to play like a child….individually developing our imaginations and creative voices and simultaneously flexing our collaborative muscles in a safe and supportive atmosphere.

They said, “We hope these jams will become a regular opportunity for exploration, cross pollination, and a spring board for making new works.”