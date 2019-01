ARTISTS OF ALL DISCIPLINES ARE INVITED!

Bring your medium to fill the space as we improvise together.

Feel free to come and go as you wish.

Free to participate.

Thursday, June 6 | 6:30-8:30 PM

Thursday, August 29 | 6:30-8:30 PM

Thursday, November 21 | 6:30-8:30 PM

FREE, At The Dance Foundation

1715 27th CT S, Homewood

thedancefoundation.org | 870.0073